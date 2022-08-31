WATERTOWN — Water levels throughout the Great Lakes and its attached rivers are trending downward from their historic high levels observed just a few years ago, but the system’s unpredictability is still causing some unique trends in local waterways.

In the Thousand Islands area, water levels are significantly lower than their average levels for this time of year, with many who use the waterways complaining of dramatically low levels and damaging conditions. During a web conference hosted by the International Joint Commission on Tuesday, Kyle McCune, alternate U.S. chair for all three regional water regulation boards under IJC jurisdiction, explained why that is.

Lowdown on WATER LEVELS in the Thousand Islands

Boats and jet-skis hover in just inches of water near Clayton Marina Sales and Service on Wednesday in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times 8/31/22
Lowdown on WATER LEVELS in the Thousand Islands

Boats and jet-skis hover in just inches of water near Clayton Marina Sales and Service Wednesday in Clayton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.