WATERTOWN — Recent heavy rains have pushed Lake Ontario levels to a foot above historic average levels for this time of year, but regulators say they believe they will remain below record-high levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board reports that as of Tuesday, the lake’s level was 247.01 feet, rising at a rate of about two centimeters a day. The historic average level for this week is 246 feet.
Lake levels typically continue to rise annually through June, but the board forecasts that by May 26 the level will be in the range of 246.92 to 248.03 feet. The lower end of the range would be about two feet below the record high of 248.88 recorded in the last week of May 2017 and about eight inches lower than that high. That record high was exceeded in June 2019 when levels hit 249.08 feet.
The board is currently operating under the F-limit called for in its Plan 2014, which is the basic regulation plan for Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Levels can be regulated to a degree through outflows at the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
The F-limit rules are used to set maximum outflows to limit flooding on Lake St. Louis downstream of the dam in Quebec in consideration of Lake Ontario levels. Lake St. Louis is presently at 72.97 feet, well above its long-term average of 71.26 feet as runoff from recent rainfalls have caused the Ottawa River, which flows into the lake, to rise. Lake St. Louis also experienced historic high levels at points in 2017 and 2019.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said in a statement Wednesday that continued wet weather and runoff may result in flooding of vulnerable areas around Lake Ontario, as well as along the St. Lawrence River and into Lake St. Louis.
It said it is continuing to monitor the situation.
