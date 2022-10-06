WATERTOWN — Regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels will reduce outflows this weekend through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena to help raise levels at Lake St. Lawrence to assist people who want to remove their boats from the lake.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said it will temporarily reduce outflows beginning at noon Friday and lasting through noon Monday, which is Columbus Day. The board said the flow reductions are needed to raise Lake St. Lawrence, which serves as the dam’s forebay, to a target level of 239.83 feet.
