OGDENSBURG — Work to abate asbestos and repair the roof and walls of the Newell building is substantially finished, Planning and Development Director Andrea L. Smith said Thursday.
Workers from Continental Construction of Gouverneur have put a new roof on the building, replaced all the windows facing Paterson Street, cleaned up an asbestos issue from pipe insulation and repaired exterior walls.
“So, now it is a sound envelope,” Ms. Smith said.
The Newell factory was built in 1912-1913 as a 15,000-square-foot brick masonry building on a hill above the St. Lawrence River. Additions were added in 1919, 1960-1969, and again in 1992.
In June 2003, the Newell Company closed its operations in Ogdensburg and the property was sold to Tri-Regency Warehouse Properties, Inc. for use as storage and warehousing. In June 2013, the city acquired the property through property tax foreclosure proceedings and has worked with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency to market the property.
The repairs are being funded through a $1 million Restore New York Grant, awarded by Empire State Development and a $300,000 ShovelReady grant provided by National Grid.
There is still some masonry work to be done to the exterior walls that must wait for warmer weather.
Once the repairs are completed the building will be transferred to the IDA for marketing and repurposing.
“The IDA has been a great partner on this project,” Ms. Smith said.
