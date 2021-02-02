CANTON — A second extension for sales tax distribution negotiations between St. Lawrence County and Ogdensburg was again an issue at the county Board of Legislators meeting Monday night, but the November 2021 deadline still stands.
After legislators agreed in August to extend the deadline to Nov. 30 of this year, a proposal for an additional two-year extension through Nov. 30, 2023, was introduced. That resolution failed the county’s Finance Committee last week by an 8-7 vote, but not before an amendment limiting the extension to 2022 also failed by a near-opposite 8-7.
Except for Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, Democrats and Republicans Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid; and John H. Burke, R-Norfolk; voted against the 2023 extension. All but two Democrats — Mr. Perkins and Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton — as well as Mr. Lightfoot, Mr. Acres and Mr. Burke voted in favor of the amendment to extend negotiations through 2022.
The amended resolution, proposed last week by Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, entered the board’s conversation this week shortly before the three-hour Monday night meeting was adjourned.
Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, sought to gauge the board’s interest in reintroducing an amended extension, “as I’m sure some of us would still have interest in trying to extend the sales tax agreement by one year,” she said.
The board moved to discuss the matter, among others, in executive session. Mrs. Haggard confirmed Tuesday that she has no intention of reintroducing an extension through 2022.
As the only city in St. Lawrence County, and therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county, Ogdensburg has lobbied for an extension of the current formula to further examine long-term options, including pre-empting.
After last week’s extension rejections, the city “resolved to begin the process to pre-empt,” according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. The process to pre-empt — which would allow the city to develop its own formula for collecting sales tax directly from the state — involves legislation at the state level before a formula separate from the county can be implemented.
All of New York’s counties impose an additional sales tax to the state’s 4% rate, reflective of the varying total sales tax rates statewide. The most common county sales tax is 4%, for a total 8% rate, according to the state Comptroller’s Office.
When the state Department of Taxation and Finance receives sales tax collections from vendors, the state retains its portion and the net collection is paid by the state comptroller’s office to each county or a city that pre-empts. Once in the hands of a county, the collected sales tax revenue is distributed based on set agreements.
St. Lawrence County previously imposed a 3% tax, which increased to 4% in 2013. Since 2013, the county has retained 50% of sales tax revenue accrued from its first 3%. Ogdensburg receives 6.44% and the remaining 43.6% is divided among the towns and villages based on population and assessed property value. The city again receives 6.44% of the extra 1% first implemented in 2013, and towns and villages split 10%. The county retains 83.6% of that extra 1%.
When the city’s Nov. 30 deadline passes, its share of sales tax revenue from the county will be grouped with towns and villages and the city will receive a share based on population and assessed property value until 2030, at which time, new formula negotiations are set to begin.
If the city completes the pre-empting process, Ogdensburg would be removed from the county equation entirely and “would be banking on the idea that they would earn more by being able to impose their own tax,” County Attorney Stephen D. Button told legislators last week.
“That’s a gamble,” he said, “and there is no guarantee that will actually occur.”
In a statement Tuesday morning, Mr. Jellie described the county’s rejection of a second extension “short-sighted.”
“The city of Ogdensburg will survive, and ultimately the city will revive, with or without the support of the St. Lawrence County Legislature,” Mr. Jellie said. “The city acknowledges and thanks all the legislators that supported an extension in the sales tax distribution plan, especially those that support the additional one-year extension that would give us the time needed to get our sales tax collection efforts up and running.”
