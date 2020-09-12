MASSENA — More than 160 riders from the Shamans Motorcycle Club, a Massena-based group made up of current and former fire and EMS personnel, hosted their ninth annual 9/11 remembrance ride on Saturday.
The ride covered about 110 miles and was followed by a cookout, party and silent auction.
Contributions were made at $20 per bike toward the Massena Rescue Dive Team in honor of Shaun O’Brien, a biker who organized many rides himself before he died several years ago at age 37.
