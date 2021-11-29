OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host its Holiday Open House Thursday to kick off the season.
The free-admission event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.. Guests can enjoy festive decorations, new exhibits, local maker products and discounts in the museum gift shop.
“Guests are invited to come take a look, do some shopping and enjoy the extended hours set so everyone can join,” said Melanie Flack, director of development.
Vendors such as River Myst Winery, River Rat Design with St. Lawrence River Gifts, Not Your Average Cookie, Bregg Winery, J. Hackett Cliff & Co., Attagirl Soaps, Tom’s Got Wood, Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, Cosimano & Ferrari Olive Oil Company, and Coyote Moon will be selling goods during the open house.
The museum gift shop, which sells items such as framed prints, holiday note cards and ornaments, will feature a discount for those who attend.
“The mansion has a magical feeling when it’s decorated for the holidays and Christmas carols are filling its corridors,” Ms. Flack said. “We are so much more than just the art. This evening we will have unique local vendors for Christmas shopping and discounts on items in the museum shop.”
Beginning at 5 p.m., the North Country Connections Orchestra will be performing Christmas carols.
“My favorite part is the Christmas carols, live music played by the orchestra made up of all different ages,” Ms. Flack said. “And the friendly faces coming into the museum, whether it’s to shop or to see the art, it’s a fun evening.”
Guests are welcome to visit the new Sally James Farnham permanent exhibit and the museum’s newest exhibit, Gregory Fedchak: The Paintings, A Retrospective.
The Fedchak exhibition includes 66 paintings by the Boonville artist. The pieces are viewable online and are on display in the museum’s Hirschey Family, Richard E. Winter, and Torrey Family galleries.
“Almost the entire collection of work included in the exhibit is available for purchase by collectors, the proceeds to benefit the museum,” Ms. Flack said in a statement.
Ms. Flack noted the museum is operating under strict guidelines for the health and safety of guests, vendors, volunteers and staff, and masks must be worn at all times.
“We are so fortunate to have volunteers Amy Wright and Rich Bzura donate their time decorating the museum for the holiday,” Ms. Flack said. “The staircase, Christmas trees, the mantle, the porch, all decorated for the community to enjoy. It is a free give-back event, and the community gets a magical, unique shopping experience, an opportunity to support local artists in a wonderful environment.”
