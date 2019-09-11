CANTON — SLC Arts will host its Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 30 artists displaying their work during the festival, which is a “celebration of art excellence in the north country” as well as a celebration of Frederic Remington, who was born in Canton, on Oct. 4, 1861.
The festival is a collaboration between SLC Arts and the Village and Town of Canton and will also feature live music and horse drawn carriage rides around the village from 12 - 3 p.m. Admission to the festival is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.