OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum announced the Public’s Choice Award from the 2020 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit, which was on display as a virtual exhibition from May 18 through September 15.
The 2020 Public’s Choice Award went to Peter Basta of Carthage for his acrylic painting Call the Divers, 2017. Basta was awarded a museum wrapped canvas print of Frederic Remington’s The End of the Day, ca. 1904.
The public was invited to view the exhibition online at www.fredericremington.org and vote once for the Public’s Choice Award. The results were tallied and announced after the close of the exhibition.
Juror Basia Goszczynska selected three other prize winners from the art included in the exhibition. The third place prize went to Beach, by Drayton Jones, watercolor, 2020, 16 x 20”. The second place prize went to Midnight Marauders, by Eleanor Morgan, oil, 2018, 21 x 27”. And “Best in Show” was awarded to Toy Horse, by Paul N. Pedersen, oil on canvas, 2020, 30 x 36”.
The exhibition featured 40 works by 31 artists, all of whom are members of the Remington Museum: Carol Backus, Waddington; Gary Baker, Ogdensburg; Zanaya Baker, Ogdensburg; Peter Basta, Carthage; Carole Bracy, Malone; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; Steven C. Cobb, Massena; David Crowell, Canton; Kasarian Dane, Madrid; Lauren Dean, Brushton; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg; Gregg Fedchak, Boonville; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg; Pat Harrington, Norwood; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon; Stephen Horne, Paul Smiths; Joanna Jennings, Pulaski; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville; Gary Larsen, Edinburg; Jim Lyons-Hart, Ogdensburg; Mary Marcinko, Ogdensburg; Kevin Marcinko, Ogdensburg; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, Ont.; Mary Ann Varley, Ottawa, Ont.; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake.
The New York State Juried Art Exhibit is currently on display at the Remington Museum in the Richard E. Winter Gallery & Torrey Family Gallery, and online on the Museum’s Facebook page and at www.fredericremington.org. That exhibit features 46 works by artists working in New York State, selected by distinguished juror Mary Ann Varley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.