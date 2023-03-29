Remington Book Club discussing stories from Men with the Bark On

Pictured: Frederic Remington’s 1900 collection of stories Men with the Bark On. The Remington Book Club at the Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg will discuss the first four stories from this book at its April 11 meeting. Remington Museum photo

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to the next meeting of the Remington Book Club on Tuesday, April 11 at noon. The Book Club, which meets monthly, explores the writings of Frederic Remington. The Club is free and open to the public, and has a hybrid format, so that participants can join the conversation in person at the Museum or virtually via Zoom. The Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon, so that even working people can participate during lunch.

The next meeting of the Remington Book Club will discuss four stories from Remington’s 1900 collection of stories and articles called Men with the Bark On. The four stories are: “The War Dreams,” “The Bowels of a Battle-Ship,” “The Honor of the Troop,” and “A Sketch by MacNeil.” The stories include the reported dreams of soldiers from different branches of the military as they wait to be deployed in the War of 1898; Remington’s account of blockade duty off Santiago de Cuba aboard the USS Iowa in May 1898; a story of a volunteer cavalry unit; and a tale told by a veteran frontier scout.

