OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to the next meeting of the Remington Book Club on Tuesday, April 11 at noon. The Book Club, which meets monthly, explores the writings of Frederic Remington. The Club is free and open to the public, and has a hybrid format, so that participants can join the conversation in person at the Museum or virtually via Zoom. The Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon, so that even working people can participate during lunch.
The next meeting of the Remington Book Club will discuss four stories from Remington’s 1900 collection of stories and articles called Men with the Bark On. The four stories are: “The War Dreams,” “The Bowels of a Battle-Ship,” “The Honor of the Troop,” and “A Sketch by MacNeil.” The stories include the reported dreams of soldiers from different branches of the military as they wait to be deployed in the War of 1898; Remington’s account of blockade duty off Santiago de Cuba aboard the USS Iowa in May 1898; a story of a volunteer cavalry unit; and a tale told by a veteran frontier scout.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at noon, in person in the Museum’s Tiffany Room and online via Zoom. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email desmond@fredericremington.org
The full text of Men with the Bark On, including the four stories to be discussed this month, is available digitally for free here through Open Library.
“Frederic Remington’s creative output was not limited to paintings, drawings, and sculptures; he wrote works of fiction and nonfiction as well, ranging from articles for the magazines of his day to full-length novels. This book club is an opportunity to explore the work of Remington the writer,” notes Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond. Readers can participate in the entire series, or just individual sessions. Desmond added that readers should expect to encounter and discuss Remington’s complicated, and sometimes disturbing, views of race and ethnicity.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 am to 5pm, and Sunday 1 to 5 pm.
