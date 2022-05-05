OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to the next meeting of the Remington Book Club on Tuesday, May 10, at noon. The monthly book club, which began in February, explores the writings of Frederic Remington. The club is free and open to the public, and has a hybrid format so that participants can join the conversation in person at the museum or virtually via Zoom. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon, so that even working people can participate during lunch.
The next meeting of the Remington Book Club will discuss the first five chapters of Remington’s 1906 novel “The Way of an Indian.” The novel tells the story of a Cheyenne warrior living in the second half of the 19th century, confronting the increasingly oppressive and overwhelming force of white colonialism. The meeting will take place in the Museum’s Tiffany Room and online via Zoom. To learn more and to register, call 315-393-2425 or email info@fredericremington.org
Because “The Way of an Indian” can be hard to find, the museum will provide a digital scan of the work to anyone who requests it when they register for the Book Club. Discussion of the second half of the book will take place at the June meeting of the Book Club.
“Frederic Remington’s creative output was not limited to paintings, drawings, and sculptures; he wrote works of fiction and nonfiction as well, ranging from articles for the magazines of his day to full-length novels. This book club is an opportunity to explore the work of Remington the writer,” notes Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond. Readers can participate in the entire series, or just individual sessions. Desmond added that readers should expect to encounter and discuss Remington’s complicated, and sometimes disturbing, views of race and ethnicity.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The museum is open Oct. 15 to May 15, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and May 16 to Oct. 14, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
