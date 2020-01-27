OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum continues its annual “Art Highlights & Tea” lecture series on Feb. 12 with a presentation by Roger Bailey entitled, “‘Let the Snobs Sneer’: Remington in the Canton Free Library Scrapbooks.”
There are more than forty scrapbooks filled with newspaper clippings in the Canton Free Library. Roger Bailey, retired art professor from St. Lawrence University, has collected some of the scrapbook materials related to Frederic Remington and the Remington Museum. Bailey’s presentation will focus on items published in the Watertown Daily Times in the 1980s and will touch upon a range of topics that emerged from his exploration of the scrapbooks.
The talk will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. The talk is free and open to the public, and will be presented in the museum’s Tiffany Room.
After the presentation, at 3 p.m. a tea will be served in the parlors, courtesy of Glory Martel, Barbara Dunn, and friends. The cost is $10 for Remington Museum members and $15 for non-members. Call 315-393-2425, email desmond@fredericremington.org, or reserve seats at the tea online at fredericremington.org.
The “Art Highlights & Tea” series takes place from January through April on the second Wednesday of each month. Lectures begin at 2 p.m. and are always free and open to the public; the tea, organized and run by volunteers, begins at 3 p.m. Seats for the tea fill up quickly, so it is recommended to reserve spots early on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.