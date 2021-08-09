OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be open extended hours for Night at the Museum and the opening of the exhibition, “Art Teacher’s Choice,” on Friday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. Guests are invited to an evening of art, classic cars, delicious food, and live music. Admission is free.
Gary Waltz - Heavy Mellow Guitar will provide guests with live music in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard. Widely known as an award-winning photojournalist, Gary Walts is also a virtuoso guitarist. He studied guitar locally with Ron Sacci of Watertown and then with world renowned Christopher Parkening in master classes for three consecutive years at Messiah College near Harrisburg, Penn. in the 1980s. Learn more about Gary at: www.garywalts.com. Music is sponsored by The Traveling Chevaliers Travel Agency.
In addition, guests can also enjoy dinner, a drink and something sweet outside while listening to the music. The St. Lawrence Sandwich Co. and Kench’s Ice Cream food trucks are both scheduled to park on the Museum property for the event. The St. Lawrence Sandwich Co. will offer a variety of sandwiches, salads and beverages, and Kench’s Ice Cream will have an assortment of frozen treats. Hosmer’s Marina will provide a cash bar, located inside the Museum, during the event.
Classic and antique cars from Seaway Cruisers Classic Cars Club, Inc. are scheduled to ‘cruise-in’ and park in front of the Museum for the evening. If you are interested in antique, classic, and customized vehicles this is a great opportunity to take pictures and talk to the owners of these magnificent cars. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening on the grounds at the Museum.
On the same evening, the Museum invites the public inside for the opening of a new exhibit of artwork by Frederic Remington. The exhibition, “Art Teachers’ Choice” was guest curated by members of the North Country Art Teachers Association, who selected a compelling line-up of oil paintings, ink washes, watercolors, drawings, and sketches by Frederic Remington. The artworks will be displayed in the Museum’s Addie P. Newell Gallery, accompanied by comments by the art teachers on the artworks they selected. There will be remarks about the exhibition at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come to the reception, talk with the guest curators, and view the artworks.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg,. The Museum is open year-round. Current visiting hours through Oct.14 are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.