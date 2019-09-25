OGDENSBURG — Now in it’s fourth year, the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s popular fall event, Harvest Moon, will be held on Sept. 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Museum, 303 Washington St.
This year’s silent auction will include many quality items and experiences, as well as original art made and donated by many of the museum’s artist friends and members. Bid on items such as the signed Dylan Larkin Jersey, artwork by John Morrow and Michiko Taylor, an overnight stay at Singer Castle, and two semester passes from North Country Tai Chi.
Music for the dance floor will be provided by Six Foot Midget, sponsored by Cross Island Farms. For more information on Cross Island Farms visit their website at www.crossislandfarms.com. Local favorite Lester Gates will perform in the parlors. Portraits will be available by Wendy June Photography. There will be a cash bar by Hosmer’s Marina, hors d’oeuvres by Kathy Schumann of the Sandwich Warehouse in Ogdensburg.
Tickets are now available with an advantage to pre-pay. The cost is $40 members/$45 non-members. By paying early, either online or by calling the Museum, guests will receive a $5 discount. https://shop.fredericremington.org/collections/events/products/harvest-moon
The funds raised from Harvest Moon and its silent auction provide vital support to the Museum as it serves the community while deepening appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.