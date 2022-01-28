OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting their annual Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate and Artisan Festival the first weekend in February.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, guests are invited to the museum to browse a variety of goods including wine, beer, cheese, chocolate, baked goods, jewelry, maple products, popcorn, rubs, and more.
“It provides an opportunity for visitors to get out and about for a fun event during our long winter days,” said the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s Interim Director Doug McDonald. “It also helps local businesses and it confirms the Museum’s role in the well-being of the north country community.”
A number of vendors including Bregg Winery, Coyote Moon Vineyards, Lakeland Winery, Thousand Islands Winery, Busted Grapes, Township 7 Brewery, Eye Candy Jewelry, Bella Castle Designs Jewelry, River Rat Designs, Balsam Springs Soap, Tom’s Got Wood, Atta Girl Soap, Cosimano & Ferrari Olive Oil Company, Bechaz Riverdale Cheese, Not Your Average Cookie, Nonnie’s Sweet Treats, J. Hackett Cliff Jams & Jelly, Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, Nav’s Popcorn, and Old Saratoga Spice Rubs will be in attendance.
Admission for the festival is $5 .
“The sales of goods benefit participating vendors,” said McDonald. “Other proceeds earned by the museum are applied to the museum’s operating expenses budget.”
McDonald noted masks will be required for all vendors and attendees.
“Part of the Museum’s mission is to raise awareness of Frederic Remington’s legacy to the north country, and to the Remington artwork, and the art work of others, currently on display,” said McDonald. “The Museum has been very cautious in its management of the pandemic for visitors and staff and we will continue this careful approach for the festival event.”
All galleries within the museum will also be open for viewing for those in attendance.
Any vendors interested in the festival can email Melanie Flack, the museum’s director of Development, at mflack@fredericremington.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.