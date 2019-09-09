OGDENSBURG —The Frederic Remington Art Museum continues its series of adult art classes with a “Build Your Own Stretched Canvas” class taught by local artist Julie Pratt. The class will be held on Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The class will introduce the various tools, materials, and methods of surface preparation, and guide participants step-by-step through the canvas building process. Each participant will take home one completed canvas, ready to be painted on.
Although prepared canvases can be purchased in stores or online, there are good reasons to prepare them yourself. It gives you total control over your work from start to finish, in terms of size, material, and surface preparation. It’s also cheaper than buying prepared surfaces. Plus it’s fun and satisfying.
The class will be taught at the Eva Caten Remington Education Center, 323 Washington St., Ogdensburg. All skill levels are welcome, and materials will be provided. The cost of the class is $20 for members of the Remington Museum and $30 for non-members. The class is limited to 12 participants. Call 315-393-2425 or email desmond@fredericremington.org to ask questions or sign up, or visit fredericremington.org to register online.
