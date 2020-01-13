OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum announces the opening of its 23rd Annual Middle School & High School Art Exhibit with a reception on Jan. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
The reception offers a chance to meet the young artists, and some of their teachers, and is a great way to celebrate art education. The exhibition includes work by students from schools throughout the North Country, including Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Edwards-Knox High School, Gouverneur Central School, Hammond Central School, Heuvelton Central School, Lisbon Central School, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Potsdam Central School, St. Lawrence Central School, and Salmon River Central School.
During the reception, the Remington Museum will be available for visitors to explore, and dedicated staff and docents will be on hand for questions and answers. A free “One Hour One Work” program exploring Frederic Remington’s 1905-1906 oil painting The Howl of the Weather will be offered in the Albert P. Newell Gallery at 3:00 pm. The Middle & High School Student Art Exhibit will be on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery at the Frederic Remington Art Museum through Feb. 23.
