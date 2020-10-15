OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hosting a Remington Haunting: A Family Event on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ghosts and apparitions will take over the Museum for two nights of scary adventure and fun.
For much of its nearly 100 years as a Museum, the Remington has been the subject of ghost stories. One rumored story is about Madame America Vespucci, who lived here in the 1860s and 70s with the house’s owner, George Parish. It is said that her heart was broken when he left her here when he inherited his title as the Count Von Seftenburg and moved to his castle in Vienna.
This year’s COVID-19 compliant haunted house will include guided tours of groups of 5 or less people, no mixing of people that are not in the party that you show up with and social distancing between groups will be enforced. The traffic flow will be one way only. Everyone is asked to be patient as the Museum has a limited capacity of 40 people at one time. There will be zero physical contact by volunteers and guests. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance and exit. Bathrooms will not be available. The waiting line outside will be marked with 6 foot spacing to ensure social distancing. All event volunteers will be required to wear masks over or under any makeup, masks, prosthetics, etc. Volunteers will fill out a health screening form and have their temperature taken prior to the event start. All guests will be expected to comply with the New York State Department of Health mask wearing guidelines while on premises. Masks are mandatory and must be worn properly while on museum property.
This event is sponsored by America 1 Realty. $5 per person any age. We are accepting cash only.
