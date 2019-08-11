OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum continues its series of art classes with a “Drawing in Nature” class on Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Taught by local artist Julie Pratt, the class will take place at the Red Barn Preserve, 518 River Road East, Morristown.
In this guided drawing class, participants will slow down to observe, study, and draw the environment. As the group walks the trails, the class will focus on both the micro and the macro, learning to observe and record both the grand view and the individual plant. Along the way, Pratt will share sketching tips, and offer advice about tools, materials, and techniques.
The class is suitable for teens and adults, and all skill levels are welcome. Participants should meet at the Red
Barn Preserve, 518 River Road East, Morristown, and should bring a small sketchbook that is easy to carry around, wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for the weather. Pens will be provided, though artists are welcome to bring their own pens and/or pencils if they prefer. The cost of the class is $15 for members of the Remington Museum and $25 for non-members. Call 315-393-2425 or email desmond@fredericremington.org to ask questions
or sign up, or visit fredericremington.org to register online.
If the weather seems questionable on the day of the class, participants should call the Museum to confirm. A rain date of Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, has been set.
