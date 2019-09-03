OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be offering Basic Yoga in the Galleries with Heather Barkley on Tuesdays starting Sept. 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per class.
Basic Yoga is a class aimed at making yoga accessible to everyone. You do not need to be fit or flexible. If you have wanted to try yoga but do not think of yourself as the “yoga type,” this class is for you. If other types of exercise cause pain, this class may be a safe alternative.
Yoga is great for improving strength, flexibility, balance, and body awareness. In addition to the physical benefits, yoga helps foster a sense of calm and relaxation. Each class will be one hour in length and consist of warm-ups, standing and seated poses, and end with a 5-10 minute deep relaxation. Beginner and intermediate versions of poses will be presented so students can participate at their own level.
Bring your own yoga mat if you have one; if you do not have one, a limited number are provided. Wear comfortable clothing you can move easily in. Ms. Barkley received her 200 hour certification from Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in 2015 and loves sharing what she has learned with others. For any questions regarding yoga, contact Ms. Barkley at heatherbarkley@icloud.com or 315-262-5568. For questions regarding the museum and the event, contact Melanie at the museum 315-393-2425 or melanie@fredericremington.org.
