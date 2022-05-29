Remington Museum offering extended hours for Night at the Museum on June 10

OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be open extended hours for Night at the Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Guests are invited to an evening of art, classic cars, delicious food, and live music. Admission is free.
The event will feature music by North Country Connections Orchestra sponsored by the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union. The orchestra is a combined group of multi-age and multi-level performers from various towns throughout St. Lawrence County.
Seaway Cruisers Classic Cars Club, Inc. have been invited to ‘cruise-in’ with their classic and antique cars and park in front of the Museum for the evening. If you are interested in antique, classic and customized vehicles this is a great opportunity to take pictures and talk to the owners of these magnificent cars.
Whinee Weiners food truck is scheduled to park on the Museum property for the event. Bring your appetite and enjoy a selection of burgers, fries, beverages and more. Tables will be available in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard for outdoor dining or food can be taken to go. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening on the grounds at the Museum.
In the Museum, guests will be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery. The exhibit is on display until Sept. 11, 2022. Many of the works are for sale with one third of the proceeds benefiting the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds going to the artist.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. For more information on Night at the Museum, contact Melanie Flack, Director of Development at 315-393-2425 or mflack@fredericremington.org.
