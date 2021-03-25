OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in its new online program, “Consider This.”
The program, which takes place over Zoom, offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. The program is offered on two dates each month, and is free and open to the public.
The new digital program is a reworking of the museum’s popular “One Hour One Work” program that has been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Like that program, “Consider This” gives participants a chance to slow down and dive deep into a single work of art from the Remington Museum collection. In this half-hour, digital version, Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond will broadcast from the museum gallery and pair up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants. A different artwork will be featured each month.
In April, there will be two opportunities to spend quality time with Frederic Remington’s 1907 oil painting, “Moaning of the Bulls.” Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation and interpretation of the artwork. Active participation is strongly encouraged.
Desmond will pair up with museum docent Kathy Crowe on April 6 at 11 a.m., and with docent Julie Pratt on April 22 at 1 p.m. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@frederic remington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.
“‘Moaning of the Bulls’ is unusual among Remington’s nocturnes, or night paintings,” Desmond said. “Instead of his more typical human subject, Remington uses here nonhuman subjects to create a primordial scene with allegorical weight. The atmosphere is heavy with the charged standoff between two powerful, muscular bulls, one light, one dark, as the ghostly figures of the herd fade in and out of focus. The more you look, the more you see, and the more interesting and significant the work becomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.