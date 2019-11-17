ODENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to attend any of four “One Hour One Work” sessions in the month of December. This ongoing program is a chance for participants to slow down and dive deep into a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. In December, there will be four small-group opportunities to spend quality time with Antoine’s Cabin. In each session, a Museum educator facilitates 60 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of a single artwork. Four sessions are offered each month, with a different artwork featured each month.
In December, the featured artwork will be Frederic Remington’s 1890 oil painting, Antone’s Cabin. The program will be offered on the following dates and times: Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.; Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.; Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. The conversations will be facilitated by museum educators Luanne Herzog, Kathie Wade, Kathy Crowe, and Julie Pratt, respectively. The Dec. 5 session takes place during the museum’s annual Holiday Open House.
The program is free with admission to the museum, but space is limited and reservations are requested, in order to facilitate close looking and ease of conversation. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org
“It is easy to appreciate Remington’s depiction of dense, Canadian woods blanketed with snow, the smoke rising from the immense chimney of a rustic cabin, and the artist himself decked out in a Hudson’s Bay capeau and smoking a pipe by the door,” says Remington Museum Education Specialist Laura Desmond. “But most guests appreciate the painting even more when they hear the story that accompanies it. I anticipate that this month’s One Hour One Work program will be a favorite.”
