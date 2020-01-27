OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to attend any of four “One Hour One Work” sessions in the month of February. This ongoing program is a chance for participants to slow down and dive deep into a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. In February, there will be four small-group opportunities to spend quality time with Ninth Cavalry Colored Troops on Washing Duty in the Gulf. In each session, a museum educator facilitates 60 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of a single artwork.
In February, and in honor of Black History Month, the featured artwork will be Frederic Remington’s 1898 ink wash, Ninth Cavalry Colored Troops on Washing Duty in the Gulf. The program will be offered on: Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.; Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.; Feb. 20 at 12 p.m.; and Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. The conversations will be facilitated by Museum educators Kari Terwilliger, Luanne Herzog, Dagmar Jaunzems, and Julie Pratt, respectively.
“Frederic Remington’s views of African-Americans are complicated,” Museum Education Specialist Laura Desmond said. “His correspondence contains a number of racist statements, even as his artwork often valorizes the African-American soldiers who served in the U.S. Army in the West and during the Spanish-American War. This month’s featured artwork, with its intimate, dignified portrait of a group of Buffalo Soldiers engaged in a routine activity, is not only a spectacular artwork in itself, but is also an excellent starting point for conversations about the Buffalo Soldiers, and about representations of race in American art.”
The One Hour One Work program is free with admission to the Museum, but space is limited and reservations are requested, in order to facilitate close looking and ease of conversation. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org.
