OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has announced its participation in the annual Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America. The program offers free museum admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
The free admission program is available for those serving in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps — and up to five family members. For a list of other participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The museum is open Oct. 15 to May 15, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and May 16 to Oct.14, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.