MALONE — The village recently completed the removal of 14 Harison Place, a derelict building near the junction of Route 11, and some area business owners are working on removal projects of their own, on Pearl and Rockland streets.
Code Enforcement Officer Brian P. Lamondie said during a village workshop Feb. 9 that Atlas Fence, Syracuse, needed to add a section of fence near 14 Harison Place.
Lamondie said the added fence would help ensure pedestrian safety on the nearby sidewalk due to its proximity to a steep hill.
“The mayor thought that the kids still may be able to get up there and walk on that upper wall,” Lamondie said. “It is a 15-foot drop off the end of that wall, if they get out to the end of it and fall.”
Lamondie said to fully secure the area it would take 15 feet of additional fencing.
“I did get a quote from Atlas for $1,127 for the additional 15 feet,” Lamondie said.
Mayor Andrea M. Dumas said she was in favor of adding the fencing before spring.
“I think come spring when more and more kids are walking, we always see in the springtime kids are walking home and they come down that hill — 15 feet, it’s a big fall,” Dumas said. “For $1,200 I’d like to see the board pass this extra (fencing), that will just secure the one wall and make it to the point where it will keep everybody off of it.”
Trustee Brian Langdon said the removal of 14 Harison Place has been a costly endeavor for the village.
“The removal of that building on that corner has been extremely expensive for this village, wow,” Langdon said.
Trustee Archie McKee said it was important to remove the building due to safety concerns.
“Never mind the looks of it, but the safety,” McKee said. “It was unsafe.”
Dumas agreed with McKee.
“We battled the safety of that building for years now,” Dumas said. “But it is also nice to see some of these dilapidated buildings finally coming down and getting removed from the village.”
Dumas said the area also looks better with the dilapidated structure gone.
“It looks so much better,” Dumas said. “Once we get down there this spring and we start cleaning the bank up a little, we are going to take some of the scrub trees out and get that bank cleaned up.”
On Rockland Street, John Parent and John Mark Parent, who own the Jug Store, a liquor store on the same street, are working to remove a series of abandoned buildings, Dumas said.
“A resident is starting a private project on Rockland Street,” Dumas said. “He is taking three houses down. That whole block is going to look better. We appreciate Mr. Parent and his son moving forward with that project. That’s a big project, that’s a big expense for a resident, we appreciate what they are doing, and every little bit counts and helps.”
Lamondie said two garages are also coming down on Rockland Street as a result of this work, which started on Feb. 9.
“The whole lot is getting cleaned up,” Lamondie said. “They had to wait on the removal of the building, but with the little bit warmer weather we are having right now they are moving forward and they’re up there right now.”
On Pearl Street, Juan Rivera, a local businessman, is working on a project to remove the building that formerly housed Seven’s Grill, Dumas said.
