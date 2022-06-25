REMOVING A NUISANCE

Stephen Spafford, with Comprehensive Weed Control, uses a weed cutter machine to haul several hundred pounds of water chestnuts to an excavator that would eventually be hauled away. Acres of the water chestnut plant are visisble on the surface of the bay behind the machine. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

Dozens of volunteers were on hand Saturday removing thousands of pounds of the invasive plant species called the water chestnut from the waters of the Oswegatchie River near Heuvelton where the plant has choked off acres of the river.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.