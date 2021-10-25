POTSDAM — Renee Azzopardi is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Republican and Conservative tickets in the Nov. 2 election.
Ms. Azzopardi said she’s fed up with fussing about the shortcomings of Town Council, and has decided instead to change things from the inside.
“I’m tired of griping and complaining about things. So I decided to get into the Town Council, find out how it works, and see what I can do to help change things,” she said.
“I’m taking an active role in my community,” she declared.
She said that, as a person of the public, she’s felt frustration for the way Town Council has handled issues of transparency.
“I’ve been going to the town meetings, and I just feel like I am in the dark whenever I go.”
As a result, she said, if elected, she would like to find new ways to involve the public a lot more in the issues being voted on.
“My qualifications,” she said, “are that I am a concerned citizen in the community.”
“I’m not a politician,” she emphasized.
More specifically, Ms. Azzopardi thinks the resolution agendas for town meetings should be made public, and publicized more effectively, so that members of the public know what is going on before the day of the meetings.
“The public isn’t being given enough information,” she said.
“I think there should be a lot more opportunity for the people to see resolution agendas before they’re voted on, and give us a couple weeks at least so that people can respond to or oppose it.”
If elected, she resolves to involve the public as much as possible in town decisions, and promulgate more information to them.
Moreover, she said she wants to find a way to keep taxes down, and to bring more business into the area.
“I want to make this an area that people want to come and stay in,” she said.
Ms. Azzopardi said she wants to be a voice for the people.
“I talk with a lot of people and would really like to encourage them to be more involved and speak,” she said.
“I want to be a candidate they feel they can come talk to. I want to hear suggestions from the people who have lived here all their life as to how we can make Potsdam better.”
