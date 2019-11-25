Renewal House held its annual dinner recently at the Gran View Restaurant honoring Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York for its role in providing free civil legal services to victims in St. Lawrence County and for Creating Hope for the Future. Pictured are: Ilene Burke with Legal Aid staff: Susan Gagnon, Dana Johns, William Holland, Amy Casiuk, Candy Merritt, Lillian Moy, Peter Racette, and Shamim Huq. Submitted Photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.