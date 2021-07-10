MORRISTOWN — A newly renovated farmhouse owned by the Gateway Museum and located in the 160-acre Red Barn Preserve is almost booked solid for the summer.
The 160-acre preserve, at 518 River Road in Morristown, was originally owned by Allan and Lorraine Bogardus but was gifted to the Gateway Museum after their deaths in 2016.
“We built hiking trails all over the property and there’s boardwalks through the swampy areas,” said Gateway Museum Trustee Dean Shelato. “But in addition to that, there was an 1835 farmhouse and a barn on the property. A benefactor from Morristown put up the money for renovations to the farmhouse. So between the benefactor and the museum, we put $150,000 into the renovations.”
The $150,000 in renovations were able to turn the 1835 farmhouse into a modern home.
“We didn’t make it look like an 1835 farmhouse, we decided to go the other way and make it ultra modern,” Mr. Shelato said. “It has the finest materials in the house, everything is brand new. Brand new floors, kitchen, bathrooms, everything is brand new and very modern. We have Wi-Fi, cable TV, and air conditioning.”
For $1,000 a week, guests can enjoy two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a large kitchen and a back porch.
“What makes it uniquely special is that it is a farmhouse on 160 acres of land that has been developed into a preserve,” Mr. Shelato said. “It has hiking trails and it has a blue heron rookery. There’s 50 nests, people come from all over to see them. It’s very rare in the north country.”
The Red Barn Preserve has already filled up a majority of its summer rental spots but does have one opening left from July 10 to July 17. Mr. Shelato noted they will be offering rentals in September as well.
“Because we have an outdoor presence and because there’s been a pandemic, we’ve been able to attract an awful lot of people who just want to get out of the house and do something,” Mr. Shelato said. “The amount of visitors has doubled in the last year.”
To book a weekly stay, contact Mr. Shelato at (614) 205-8437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.