LISBON — State police on April 10, made two arrests following an investigation into a wanted Rensselaer Falls man.
The investigation revealed that James R. McLean, 36, was hiding at a residence on Old State Road in Lisbon, while Krystal M. Hart, 29, also of Rensselaer Falls, “protected his whereabouts by lying to troopers about his location,” troopers said.
After Ms. Hart reportedly told police Mr. McLean was not at the residence, troopers found him hiding in a bedroom closet.
Mr. McLean was wanted on various warrants from Oswegatchie Town Court, Ogdensburg City Court and St. Lawrence County Family Court.
Mr. McLean and Ms. Hart were each found in possession of quantities of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Ms. Hart was arrested on charges of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released on appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court.
Mr. McLean was charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of having a controlled substance in a non-original container. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.
Troopers were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
