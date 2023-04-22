RENSSELAER FALLS – State police charged Taylor J. Chambers, 33, of Rensselaer Falls, with third-degree grand larceny Wednesday.
According to a police report, troopers were called to a suspicious vehicle fire on County Route 10 in the town of Lisbon.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 3:57 pm
RENSSELAER FALLS – State police charged Taylor J. Chambers, 33, of Rensselaer Falls, with third-degree grand larceny Wednesday.
According to a police report, troopers were called to a suspicious vehicle fire on County Route 10 in the town of Lisbon.
Troopers said a Chevrolet SUV was on fire in a field and put out by Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Police said the gray 2023 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was stolen from Bill Rapp Chevrolet, Route 68 in Lisbon, sometime in the late night or early morning.
A manager of Bill Rapp who went to the scene of the vehicle fire confirmed the vehicle to be the vehicle stolen from the car lot.
Police said their investigation indicated that Mr. Chambers stole the SUV.
Mr. Chambers was arrested during a traffic stop and taken to Canton for processing.
Mr. Chambers was arraigned in Town of Oswegatchie Court and taken to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton.
