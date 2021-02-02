RENSSELAER FALLS — After three months of back-and-forth discussion, the village has agreed to contribute funding to the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Rescue Squad for a new cardiac monitor.
Concerns over the municipality’s potential contribution were volleyed between rescue squad members and village trustees last month, but the board on Monday night approved a one-time $4,000 payment to help cover the purchase. A fundraising campaign headed by the rescue squad is also underway.
Trustee, EMT and secretary for the village rescue squad, James N. Blackburn recused himself from voting on the matter citing a conflict of interest.
A $5,000 down payment and $4,300 in donations — already sent — and three annual payments will cover the roughly $41,000 cost of a Lifepak 15, an upgraded cardiac care response system for the all-volunteer rescue squad comprised of five EMTs and three drivers.
Mr. Blackburn said the Lifepak is expected to ship this week and arrive by next week. Trading in the current monitor, he added, should generate an additional $3,000.
The rescue squad was established as an arm of the village fire department in 1989 and separated from fire services as its own nonprofit organization in 2011.
The village’s $232,000 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year allots $17,500 for the fire department and $8,750 for the rescue squad, reflecting a $5,000 increase each for fire and rescue services from 2019-20.
With the $4,000 contribution, village trustees agreed to discuss adjusting rescue allocations during this spring’s budget sessions.
EMS volunteer Diane Wilcox said she mailed roughly 180 letters to businesses in the village and other municipalities, including Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Gouverneur, Canton and DeKalb.
As of Monday, she said, nearly $2,000 in total had been donated by the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, Buster’s Restaurant in Ogdensburg, The Canton VFW, Cougler’s Feed in Heuvelton and the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home in DeKalb Junction.
“Hopefully in 2021 and future years, we will be able to do more fundraising without the pandemic,” she said. “Not that I hope for more calls — call volume did go down because of COVID — but that brings us more revenue when we have more calls. Maybe the future will look better.”
From 2019 to 2020, according to Mayor Michael S. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls saw a 40% decrease in call volume.
“Fingers crossed that the letters keep coming in and we continue to get donations,” Ms. Wilcox said.
Fundraising updates are being posted to the rescue squad’s Facebook page. The squad can be contacted on Facebook, by email, rfvrsinc@yahoo.com, or by phone, 315-344-8853.
