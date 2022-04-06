RENSSELAER FALLS — Taxpayers in the village will see a slight increase in taxes after the board of trustees approved a 2022-23 spending plan Monday night.
The increase will see property owners’ tax rate go from $5.27 per $1,000 of assessed value to $5.36 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The spending plan totals $157,878 in appropriations.
The amount of money to be raised by property taxes is $40,108, compared to $39,322 in the previous year’s budget.
The biggest items on the spending plan include $60,000 for streets and sidewalks, $25,000 for parks and recreation, $19,100 for fire protection and $11,000 for the rescue squad.
In addition to the property tax levy, the village is expecting $55,000 in sales tax from St. Lawrence County, and about $34,000 in various state aid.
There is a $30,000 gap between appropriations and revenues that will be bridged with money from the village’s fund balance, Mayor Michael S. Hammond said.
A budget hearing before the regular meeting drew no comments from the public.
Mr. Hammond pointed out that former village clerk Esther B. Gushea attended the meeting.
“This is the budget we’ve been working on,” Mr. Hammond said while holding up the computer-produced document. “Esther ran us through from 1976 to 2019. She laid the foundation for all the great things we have going on in our little village. We are lucky she is here with us tonight.”
Ms. Gushea, 95, was noted for overseeing the bills for a multi-million dollar sewer project.
“That happened in 1998,” Mr. Hammond said. “Esther managed $2.1 million to the penny.”
Trustees passed the 2022-23 budget unanimously.
