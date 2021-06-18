RENSSELAER FALLS — The village Board of Trustees has an adjusted roster following a resignation due to a conflict of interest.
James N. Blackburn Jr., who was elected to the board in 2019, stepped down in May after being elected second assistant chief for the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department in April.
Initially, Mr. Blackburn said Wednesday, he thought the two roles would not conflict by state standards. But based on advice from the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials, he said, taking a second assistant chief post would create a conflict of interest with his municipal position.
Mr. Blackburn has volunteered with the village fire and rescue squads for several years and continues as chaplain. He said he is eager to continue working “to move the fire department forward” in his new role.
The village board on June 7 approved the interim appointment of former Trustee Stacy E. Gushea, who will complete the remaining seven months of Mr. Blackburn’s two-year term through December.
Village Mayor Michael S. Hammond said he is appreciative of Mr. Blackburn’s service and is grateful to Ms. Gushea for stepping in.
Ms. Gushea, a branch manager for North Country Savings Bank in Ogdensburg, was previously elected as a trustee in 2015 and 2017.
The next village meeting, hosted in person only, is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 12 at the fire hall on Rensselaer Street.
