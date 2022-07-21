MASSENA — Repairs have been made to a water main located near Springs Park, and now the village of Massena’s Department of Public Works is waiting for the state Department of Transportation to give approval to hang a new line on the state Route 420 bridge.
“The repair was completed by Hunt Underwater Specialists,” DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller told trustees Tuesday. “The process to locate and remove the section of water main took him three days with the help of the village’s crew on shore to assist.”
He said that, following the completion of flushing and testing procedures, the work was approved by the state Department of Health and the line was put back in service.
“The cost of the repair was a little over $11,000. I am still in hopes to receive permission from the New York State DOT and DOH to upgrade the village’s distribution system in that area as we are still monitoring water loss in the vicinity,” Mr. Miller said.
The line was losing 60,000 to 100,000 gallons of water because of the leak. Until the leak was fixed, the DPW was running a temporary line to feed water to residents on the south side of the bridge.
Now, Mr. Miller said, they’re working with the Department of Transportation to come up with a plan to hang a new line on the Route 420 bridge that spans the Raquette River. The line they’re looking to replace is not currently in use, but they need Department of Transportation approval because the bridge is located on a state-owned highway.
“I was contacted on July 14 informing the village to put together an engineered plan for what we are looking to do with the water main at said location. I would like the mayor and the board’s permission to move forward with retaining an engineering firm to draw this project up for the village,” Mr. Miller said.
He said he had two firms in mind to design the engineering plan, and he would contact them to get pricing for the work.
“I can provide the mayor and the board with the pricing for the engineering for approval. New York State Department of Transportation will work with the village when they have a set of engineered plans in hand to see if this project can move forward,” he said.
Mr. Miller had told trustees in June that, if approved by the Department of Transportation, reviving the unused line would be “a huge savings on the replacement costs of the water main.”
Trustee Francis J. Carvel told trustees last month that this wasn’t the first time they’ve experienced issues with that water line.
“That pipe has failed numerous times. The line underneath the river has failed so many times,” he said.
He said it failed around 1968 or 1969 because it was never insulated and then failed again about 10 years ago.
“I was on the board at the time,” Mr. Carvel said. “I recommended at the time that somebody come and fix that line or replace it because of the emergency it created with fire protection on the south side of the river.”
But he said they were told the state would not allow them to fix that line, and they would have to bore underneath the river, a process that took a year and a half and added to the cost of repair.
“It could have been done in no time at all,” Mr. Carvel said.
