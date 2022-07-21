Water main in Massena gets repaired

A worker tosses a coupling to a diver working to fix a broken water line in the Raquette River in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Repairs have been made to a water main located near Springs Park, and now the village of Massena’s Department of Public Works is waiting for the state Department of Transportation to give approval to hang a new line on the state Route 420 bridge.

“The repair was completed by Hunt Underwater Specialists,” DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller told trustees Tuesday. “The process to locate and remove the section of water main took him three days with the help of the village’s crew on shore to assist.”

