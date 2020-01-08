HOPKINTON — After three months, the replacement bridges on Jones Road spanning the St. Regis River are now open.
The bridge is meant strictly for recreational use over the river.
The new bridges sit just eight inches above the existing spans, which were closed in October due to deterioration to the trusses.
