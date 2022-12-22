ALBANY — A 140-page report unveiled Thursday by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s Prison Redevelopment Commission provided short and long-term recommendations for the development of 12 closed prisons across the state.
Consisting of a 15-member panel, the Prison Redevelopment Commission met over the past six months with state agencies, community stakeholders, and economic development organizations to address vacant and blighted prison facilities and develop a set of recommendations for creative uses for the properties. A team from Empire State Development visited each closed prison looked at in the report and met with local leaders and community members.
The result is a document titled ”Unlocking Opportunity: The Report of the Prison Redevelopment Commission.” Each of the 12 closed prisons, including Ogdensburg and Watertown correctional facilities, were analyzed and redevelopment opportunities for each site were made “to help them better serve the State’s economic needs.”
“As we continue to move New York’s economy forward, we are investing in communities across the State, including reimagining closed prison properties as hubs of regional opportunity,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release, “I am pleased that the Commission has done their due diligence and made these recommendations based on community input to create jobs, save taxpayer money, and bring these buildings to new life as economic engines.”
The commission drafted 13 recommendations to facilitate the redevelopment of the closed prisons.
In order to get the word out about the closed prisons it would prioritize the release of Requests for Proposals (RFP), launch a marketing campaign for the sites and develop a comprehensive “one stop shop” website for all prison site information. Watertown and Downstate sites will be the first to have RFPs released.
Recommendations were made to connect interested parties to redevelopment resources. A Prison Redevelopment Fund, a capital grant program that would make funding available to developers and/or localities that acquire sites from the state would be created as well as a Municipal Technical Assistance Fund to help communities with closed prisons operate the closed facilities.
The commission recommends that communities be engaged in the prison redevelopment planning process and that workforce development partnerships be leveraged to identify regional needs to develop creative solutions; maintenance protocols for closed prisons should be reviewed; large sites be divided into smaller parcels to encourage diverse uses; and that housing should be prioritized while renewable energy opportunities and partnerships be investigated.
The release states that in a number of actions are being pursued that will better position the closed prisons for reuse. For instance, razor wire will be removed at Ogdensburg, Mt. McGregor and Willard sites and systems, namely heat, will keep running at Ogdensburg, Willard and Moriah sites to “prevent rapid deterioration of the buildings.”
“This report lays out a plan to reposition New York State’s shuttered prisons as a source of economic and cultural vitality, ensuring that impacted communities have the tools they need to thrive. We are grateful for the Commission’s recommendations and look forward to seeing these redevelopment plans take shape,”said Prison Redevelopment Commission Co-Chair Darren Walker.
New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci said DOCCS understands firsthand how valuable redeveloping these properties will be for the communities impacted by prison closures.
“The Commission’s recommendations offer a viable path forward to reimagine these facilities and expand reuse opportunities that will benefit the businesses and residents in the surrounding communities. I applaud the Governor in the creation of the Prison Redevelopment Commission, the Department is proud to contribute to this initiative and looks forward to our continued partnership in developing these properties,” he stated.
