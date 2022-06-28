CANTON — The Bonadio Group concluded its investigation of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, which included reviews of Child Protective Services, preventative services and foster care within Children’s Services.
Tim Ball, executive vice president of the group, presented a general summary of the findings and recommendations to county legislators during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting.
He said there were two main findings concerning child welfare that the county should address as soon as possible: the lack of a documented conflict of interest policy for employees, and the lack of centralized policies and procedures.
The independent firm was hired last year by the board to investigate allegations against DSS and its Child Protective Services unit. The investigation was a response to public outcry over DSS employees fostering children, setting different rates of compensation for doing so, and allegations of employees retaliating against families, among other concerns raised by residents during several past board meetings.
“The first thing I’d like to say is that the agency and the county itself were very open to this work, and we’re very appreciative of that,” Mr. Ball said. “Nothing was withheld.”
Mr. Ball said the investigation concluded with a roughly 65-page draft report detailing findings and recommendations. It has been shared with DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber, who said he is unsure when the final draft of the report will be provided. Mr. Ball said he does not expect major changes to be made to the draft report before its final release.
He said the investigation involved more than 50 interviews with DSS employees and a review of more than 45 cases across CPS, preventative services and foster care.
Mr. Ball said that he found no evidence of DSS employees violating the law when it came to fostering children of their own, but emphasized the need for clearer conflict of interest policies.
“Within a community like this, we think it’s very important to have a strong conflict of interest policy,” he said.
Courtney Handy, consulting manager for the Bonadio Group, who presented on findings specifically for foster services, said that while the state Office of Children and Family Services doesn’t prohibit DSS employees from fostering children, there was disparity in the board rates between “someone who is a certified foster parent through the county or through an external agency.”
“We want to make sure it is consistent,” she said, “and we want to have continued oversight in this area.”
Mr. Ball emphasized the need for clearer policies and procedures in general.
“What we didn’t see in this county,” he said, “is a centralized location of policies and procedures, and a metric to update policies and procedures.”
He said this led to some caseworkers operating under different policies than their colleagues.
Mr. Ball also gave recommendations on how to reduce caseworker turnover, the high rate of which has plagued DSS. Recommendations include longer training for new hires so they are not immediately overwhelmed with difficult cases.
He said the county also struggled with documenting case information in a timely manner.
“If we documented a case where a caseworker visited a home and interviewed a child or family member, the progress wasn’t always contemporaneously entered with the timing of that event,” he said.
He said OCFS recommends documenting an event in a case within 30 days of it happening, but that caseworkers in St. Lawrence County often waited 60 to 90 days.
“It’s hard to assume notes are perfectly accurate when they are written 60 to 90 days after the event occurred,” he said.
On foster services, Ms. Handy said “the first thing which is most crucial to the quality and care of children is the documentation of child placement.”
“It wasn’t consistent in terms of how these children were getting placed in a particular home … so having a formal documented process for anytime a child is being removed is crucial,” she said.
She also recommended increasing supervised visitation, which she said increases the likelihood of reunification with the parent and decreases a child’s time spent in foster care.
Mr. Seeber said the department is already making headway on the recommendations provided by the Bonadio Group.
“I have been working directly with the supervisors of all the units mentioned here to address some of the items they talked about tonight,” he said. “I’m well aware there have been areas identified in the past and in this report that we need to work on, and we’re working diligently to try and correct those.”
