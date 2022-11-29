Harmful algal blooms on rise in Adirondacks

Adirondack Watershed Institute research technician Connor Vara collects samples of a harmful algal bloom on Rat Pond. Courtesy of Adirondack Watershed Institute

SARANAC LAKE — The slimy green muck of harmful algal blooms has been reported at more water bodies around the Tri-Lakes and the Adirondacks this fall than ever before.

Blooms have been confirmed on Lake Colby, Lower Saranac Lake and Moose Pond for the first time ever. Mirror Lake had a nearly lake-wide bloom earlier this month, the second recorded in its waters in the past two years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.