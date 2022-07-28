OGDENSBURG — As state and local representatives seek to keep the heat on at the vacant Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg’s mayor believes the state should transfer ownership of the closed prison to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
On Thursday, a letter signed by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, Assemblywman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William J. Sheridan, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, and Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, was sent to Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, asking the state to keep the heat on at the shuttered OCF, the medium-security prison that closed in March.
Recent tours of OCF and the former Watertown Correctional Facility by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s Prison Redevelopment Commission, tasked to help communities repurpose closed prisons across the state, showed what happens when the heat is turned off, according to the letter.
“Those who attended both the Watertown Correctional Facility (WCF) and OCF tours will note the major differences between the conditions of the two properties. At WCF, which has been closed for over a year now, it is clear time has taken a toll, as has the fact that electricity and heat have been shut off to the property,” the letter says. “There, you will see paint that is peeling, overgrowth and areas that have fallen into disrepair during a relatively short time. In contrast, at OCF, which just closed in March, the property is in much better condition. At OCF, the heat and electricity have remained on, helping to maintain the integrity of the buildings and thus, making the property more marketable to potential developers.”
The letter adds that the representatives request plans to shut off electricity and heat to OCF be changed “until a suitable reuse can be identified.”
“Doing so will help preserve the favorable condition of buildings, eliminate costly repair work further down the road and ultimately, make the property more attractive for future development. We continue to firmly disagree with the decision to shutter OCF. However, now that the facility has been closed, it is incumbent upon all of us to work together and identify uses for it that help replace the hundreds of jobs lost and strengthen St. Lawrence County,” the letter says.
Meanwhile, Mr. Skelly issued a press release Thursday stating that Gov. Hochul has a perfect “opportunity to show the north country she cares about the local economy by facilitating the transfer of the shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.’
“We are in a unique and beneficial position by having the Ogdensburg Bridge and Authority in our community and right next door to our now-closed prison,” the mayor’s statement reads. “The OBPA is already a state agency and runs an international airport, an international bridge and an international commerce park. They can take possession of the closed prison and turn it into an economic engine for the region.”
Mr. Skelly also plans on personally reaching out to Gov. Hochul to ask her to “facilitate a speedy transfer.”
“I know she cares about this region,” Mr. Skelly wrote. “I also know she understands how much we need jobs and economic growth up north.”
The OCF complex would be a natural fit for a commerce park with separate loading and storage units, loading docks and bays, warehousing and other infrastructure, according to the mayor.
“The governor has the ability to do it, to turn the prison over to our bridge and port authority and the OBPA is amenable to the idea,” Mr. Skelly said. “If Gov. Hochul can make that happen, our closed prison could turn into a major economic driver for St. Lawrence County and the north country region.”
