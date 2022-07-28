NNY reps: Keep the utilities on at OCF

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, pictured this week. The medium-security prison was officially closed on March 10. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — As state and local representatives seek to keep the heat on at the vacant Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg’s mayor believes the state should transfer ownership of the closed prison to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

On Thursday, a letter signed by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, Assemblywman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William J. Sheridan, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, and Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, was sent to Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, asking the state to keep the heat on at the shuttered OCF, the medium-security prison that closed in March.

