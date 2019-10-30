MASSENA — Two Republican candidates will be on Tuesday’s ballot to seek seats on what is currently an all-Democrat Massena Town Council.
Susan Bellor and Robert Elsner are facing Democrats Melanie Cunningham and Loren Fountaine for two seats on the board. Mrs. Cunningham is seeking reelection, and Town Councilman Thomas C. Miller did not seek another term.
Mrs. Bellor decided in February to run for office.
“I am running to make a positive difference for Massena. Born and reared here by parents of two political parties (Democrat and Republican), I was always told to step up and take part and not whine when things look negative,” she said. “I want Massena to stand out positively and I want to support employees and volunteers as they work hard for Massena.”
Mrs. Bellor’s husband, Ken, is a retired electrical engineer at Alcoa and the couple has two children. She is an active member of the community.
“My parents (the late Frank and Millie Spadafore) brought me up to study hard, work hard and be ready to serve my church and community,” she said. “That is what I am doing currently by serving in the SLC Chapter of NYS Women, Inc., and in Rotary International District 7040. I have also served several years on various Massena local boards including museum, library, hospital, country club and Sacred Heart Parish Council.”
“As I continue to serve, I am motivated to take a stake in our community and run for the Massena Town Council and be a voice for the fine residents of Massena,” she added. “I am dedicated and willing to work hard in bipartisan collaboration on the town council.”
Since announcing her intent to run for office, Mrs. Bellor has attended meetings of the Massena Town Council, Business Development Corporation, Massena Joint Recreation Commission, Massena Public Library, Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Electric Department, Massena Memorial Hospital, Massena Museum and town Planning board.
In talking with residents, Mrs. Bellor said she has discussed several issues including providing more service to bring in more revenue at the Massena International Airport.
“Jobs are predominantly the main concern along with treating people respectfully. I am also interested in strategic planning to bring more jobs to Massena, and to showcase the positives of living and working here,” she said.
“We need to support entrepreneurs and new businesses while supporting all the fine workers we have in Massena, and we need to improve communication on boards and between the boards and taxpayers. People need to express themselves and feel that their voices are heard,” she said. “Balance, ethics, speaking freely, transparency and two-way communication are best for Massena.”
Mr. Elsner, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, also retired as Massena Memorial Hospital’s diagnostic/cardiac imaging director, after working 19 years at the hospital. He and his wife, Cindy, have two children.
He is campaigning on a motto of “Transparency, Truth and Trust.”
“My campaign in a nutshell. Some have opinioned that I am a one-issue candidate. If these three principles are that issue — then I proudly stand with this one issue,” he said in a letter to the editor.
Although not originally from the north country, Mr. Elsner has been in Massena for 20 years.
“That’s a third of my life, experiencing and enjoying what our community has to offer. Getting to know your issues, your concerns. Sharing your desire and passion to grow and prosper,” Mr. Elsner said.
He said his “wealth of administrative and management education, skills and experience,” along with his “awareness of fiduciary responsibilities to those taxpaying citizens I served” qualify him for a role on the town council.
“I am not a career politician. I offer up no political agenda or biases. Such debates are better left to the state and national stages. Political bias, or favoritism, has no role in bringing prosperity to this community. We must all work together to succeed and political ideologies create barriers where none should exist,” he said.
