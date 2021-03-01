MASSENA — A COVID-19 relief package passed by the House early Saturday has been sent to the Senate. But along with it comes concern from Republicans that the relief plan contains too much unnecessary spending, including $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge.
One Democratic Senate aide said the problem with the GOP’s attack is that the funding request isn’t new — it was submitted by the Trump administration and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to congressional appropriators on May 5 of last year.
“Due to the pandemic and the associated cross-border restrictions currently enforced between the United States and Canada, paid car and truck traffic on the Seaway International Bridge — co-owned by the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (SLSDC) — has dramatically decreased to 10 to 15 percent of average levels, resulting in significant revenue loss for the Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) (bridge operator),” officials wrote in the request.
The SIBC is required to be a financially self-sufficient entity funded by toll revenue, and officials said the SIBC estimates average monthly shortfalls of $135,000 to $160,000 through Sept. 30.
The legal directive of the SLSDC’s enabling statute provides that funds from bridge tolls “shall be applied solely to the cost of the bridge and approaches, including maintenance and operation, amortization of principal and interest” is an explicit statutory restriction on the use of appropriated funds for bridge purposes, without Congressional approval, according to the request.
This restriction precludes the SLSDC’s general authority to expend its existing appropriated funds on the bridge. But no bridge-related revenue is included in the SLSDC’s offsetting collections, the officials said in their request.
The funding request in the COVID-19 relief package would address the shortfall. It reads, “In addition to amounts otherwise available, there is appropriated for Fiscal Year 2021, out of amounts not otherwise appropriated from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund pursuant to Section 210 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1986 (33 U.S.C. 2238), $1,500,000, to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus by conducting the operations, maintenance, and capital infrastructure activities of the Seaway International Bridge.”
But Republican leaders in the Senate say the request is one of many that are unnecessary because they don’t pertain to the pandemic. A “Senate Republicans” tweet from last week says, “$1.5 million to build Chuck Schumer a bridge. $112 million to build Nancy Pelosi a subway. $200 million for museums and libraries ... and that’s just the start! Democrats are on cloud $1.9 (trillion)”
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Friday that she would vote against the plan because it was “filled with pork projects, special interest giveaways, and the Far-Left’s policy wish list.” The Seaway International Bridge is located in the 21st Congressional District, which she represents.
“It is unacceptable that less than 10% of the package is for public health measures, and more than half of the funding will not even be spent until 2022 or later,” she said in a prepared statement.
She said while she had long advocated for critical COVID relief funding for north country hospitals, counties and municipalities, schools, and small businesses, “this bill is packed with unacceptable Far-Left priorities. Rather than reaching across the aisle in the spirit of bipartisanship, Speaker Pelosi and President Biden are instead forcing a highly partisan package with the majority of funding for non-COVID related programs, and then sticking American taxpayers with the 2 trillion dollar bill.”
Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for Rep. Stefanik, said the congresswoman has supported the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and Seaway International Bridge during her time in office.
“During her last term in Congress, Representative Stefanik delivered more than $75 million in federal appropriations for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, including $6 million for the Seaway International Bridge that she delivered with former DOT Secretary Elaine Chao. Congresswoman Stefanik also continues to strongly advocate for a safe reopening of the U.S.-Canada border, which would consequently support the bridge,” Ms. Leavitt said in an email statement.
“Her steadfast support of the North Country’s critical infrastructure does not change the unacceptable fact that only 9% of funding in Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar alleged COVID-19 relief plan goes toward public health measures, and includes unacceptable partisan proposals like stimulus checks for illegal immigrants, a $15 minimum wage mandate on small businesses, zero dollars for workforce training, and more,” she said.
