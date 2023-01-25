Former Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg resident took to public comment at Monday’s City Council meeting to raise concerns about Facebook posts made by former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.

Since May, the city has been looking for a new city manager following Mr. Jellie’s announcement that he would be leaving the position, which he ultimately did in November. At that time, Andrea L. Smith, planning and development director, was appointed interim city manager and Mr. Jellie took a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.