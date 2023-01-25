OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg resident took to public comment at Monday’s City Council meeting to raise concerns about Facebook posts made by former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
Since May, the city has been looking for a new city manager following Mr. Jellie’s announcement that he would be leaving the position, which he ultimately did in November. At that time, Andrea L. Smith, planning and development director, was appointed interim city manager and Mr. Jellie took a fire/EMS chief position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Resident Douglas Loffler questioned the council about Facebook posts that stated the city had hired a new city manager. The Facebook post in question was regarding a video that highlighted the city at the International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA) annual conference and featured Mr. Jellie and Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly.
“There was a statement made by Mr. Jellie that we have a new city manager,” Mr. Loffler said. “And that was due, in part, to the video he produced and the conference that he and that mayor attended.”
The Facebook post, which was posted by city resident Jonathon Lovely on behalf of Mr. Jellie, stated, “The mayor and I paid for all our own travel expenses. The city paid the conference registration only. The video was entirely the invitation of the ICMA. This is easily verified by contacting them. The newly hired CM heard about Ogdensburg at the ICMA conference while viewing the video so I would say ‘mission accomplished’ on at least one publicity front.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy was the first from the council to address the situation and stated it was disappointing anything spoken about in an executive session had been made public.
“What’s really disappointing is that anything that was discussed in an executive session would have been spoken to the previous city manager,” Ms. Kennedy said. “I’ll leave it at that.”
Mr. Loffler asked the council if the city has a new city manager, to which Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle stated that he had not yet voted for one.
“Well, I’m certain, that the new manager, the possible manager or candidate, could contact the old manager to get some fill-ins,” Mr. Skelly said. “That would make sense.”
Ms. Kennedy echoed Mr. Skamperle stating that there has not been a city manager candidate that has been voted on before the public.
“Maybe someone should contact Mr. Jellie and tell him that what he put on social media is not true,” Mr. Loffler said. “He’s making a statement, he doesn’t even work here or live here. The taxpayers are the ones who should know what’s going on.”
As part of Mr. Jellie’s buyout agreement, both he and the city agreed to not “make, broadcast, publish or communicate to any person or entity or in a public forum any defamatory or disparaging remarks, comments or statements concerning the other party.”
Also under the agreement, Mr. Jellie was in charge of finding his replacement. In September, Mr. Jellie began the hunt for a new city manager, but there were no updates on the progress made to the public.
Council approved a resolution in December that allows the city to cover the travel and lodging costs associated with in-person city manager interviews.
