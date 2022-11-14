CANTON — The width and use of the right-of-way on Miner Street Road was a point of discussion at a meeting Monday night regarding a plan to improve drainage on the road.
Residents of Miner Street Road at the meeting were concerned the project would eat into their property and create conditions that would increase the rate of travel on the road.
The proposed work on Miner Street Road is part of Canton’s Master Trail Plan, which came together around 2017, Tobey Irven of the Canton Complete Streets Committee said.
Eventually, Mr. Irven said, the plan is to make accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists as well as improve the surface of the rather raggedy road.
Town Councilman Robert J.Washo said a $276,000 grant has been secured to address drainage issues that have repeatedly deteriorated any work to improve the road over the years.
“We know what a roller coaster ride it is to Jingleville Road,” Mr. Washo said.
Potsdam architect Brooks Washburn and Aaron Jarvis, chief engineer, Tisdel Associates, Canton presented renderings of work that would need to be done to more efficiently move water from the west side of the road to the east side and eventually into the Grasse River.
Mr. Washburn addressed concerns from residents about widening the road.
“Everything is absolutely staying within the right-of-way,” Mr. Washburn said.
Laurie Davis, a Miner Street Road property owner, said she had been measuring the road and wasn’t convinced it could be done without harming her property.
Her house is close to the road and trees she had planted as a buffer might have to be removed, she said.
“I am concerned about my buffer,” she said.
William N. Russell, who owns property on the east side of the road, said residents already have to put up with drivers who speed on the road.
He said if the road were to be improved and widened it would only increase the problem.
“What’s your answer to that?” he said. “You’re making it a speedway.”
Other Canton residents spoke of the need to improve the road to make Taylor Park more accessible for youngsters to be able to ride their bikes to the beach safely and to encourage bike riding in general.
John Rosales read a letter from his 13-year-old son who rides a bike on the road several times a week in the summer. Signs and markings would make him feel much safer on the road, he said.
Matilda Larson suggested traffic calming devices such as radar-enabled speed indicators.
Mr. Washo suggested people study the maps and diagrams that will be posted on cantonny.gov and provide feedback.
Mr. Irven said he expects work on drainage to begin in summer 2023, when that was fully designed and underway, discussions and designing of pedestrian, cyclist and auto safety could be commenced.
Any further work would not be started until at least 2024.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.