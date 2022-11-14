Canton road improvements debated

A school bus passes the entrance to Taylor Park on Miner Street Road. Canton officials are planning to improve drainage on the road from the Grasse River Bridge to Taylor Park. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The width and use of the right-of-way on Miner Street Road was a point of discussion at a meeting Monday night regarding a plan to improve drainage on the road.

Residents of Miner Street Road at the meeting were concerned the project would eat into their property and create conditions that would increase the rate of travel on the road.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.