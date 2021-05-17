POTSDAM — Without comment, the Village Board of Trustees approved an ordinance that allows village residents to keep chickens.
A similar ordinance failed in 2011. Another in July of 2020 was rejected and sent back to the planning board to be simplified.
There are a number of provisions to the ordinance that was passed Monday afternoon.
No more than six chickens will be allowed for each property, renters must have authorization from property owners, coops or cages must be at least 25 feet from neighbors’ doors and windows and five feet from property lines, and hens must be in a coop or cage that has adequate protection from weather and predators.
There are no coops allowed in front yards. Coops must be kept clean, no outdoor slaughtering is allowed, roosters are not allowed and owners must obtain a permit from the village that is good for two years and costs $25.
At a public hearing on the ordinance in April, three residents spoke in its favor.
Resident Susan Powers said the new resolution requires accountability from permit holders to be respectful of their neighbors and responsible for the welfare of the animals.
Resident Alex French said he considered it unusual to have a law to allow people to keep chickens because of the history of humans keeping the birds.
Trustee Stephen J. Warr said he did not think the village needed to have to pass a law to keep chickens. People have been keeping chickens for thousands of years, Mr. Warr said.
In other business, the board approved a five-year trash removal contract with Casella Waste Services. The contract calls for trash removal at a cost of $10 per unit per month with village of Potsdam Logo Trash bags at $19.50 per package, which includes either 10 15-gallon bags or five 30-gallon bags. Zero-sort recycling will be available.
The board also approved a 15-year franchise renewal agreement with Spectrum Northeast, which brings the agreement into compliance with the amended Federal Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984.
“We don’t have any other option with this,” Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said upon the passage of the resolution.
