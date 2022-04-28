CANTON — A discussion about funding for possible projects along the Grasse River was met with some resistance at a joint meeting of the village and town boards Wednesday night.
The item on the agenda was a discussion of a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Grasse River Recreation Assessment grant that would be applied for in the next New York State Consolidated Funding round.
Correspondence received by the boards and residents at the meeting were more concerned with another waterfront project, that of the proposed project on Willow Island on the south side of the Main Street bridge.
Town Councilor Robert J. Washo pointed out that there were two issues involving the river that were being viewed as one issue by some people.
“There is the use of Willow Island and what is already in progress and the repurposing of what is along the Grasse River. They are two different issues,” he said.
Village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon agreed.
“The comments we got today do not pertain to this application. This application is the inventory and assessment for recreation assets,” she said.
The Willow Island project received funding in 2019, but a first attempt to find a firm to plan and execute enhancements to the island was unsuccessful. This spring, a second request for proposals was issued, which received one response that is still being vetted, according to Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez.
The RFP is based on a proposed plan to develop an arts-themed public park on Willow Island. While no final decisions have been made, the project could expand the current sculpture garden owned by Grasse River Heritage and repurpose adjacent village-owned land with a covered outdoor performance space, a playground, restrooms and landscaping. The project is a collaboration of the town and village of Canton and Grasse River Heritage, according to Ms. Rodriguez.
Village resident Mark J. McKenna said Wednesday night that Willow Island is ill-suited for the project. Its location off a busy road is not ideal for an entertainment venue that could draw crowds and the low-lying island is subject to flooding, he said.
Village resident Richard W. Grover said that the Willow Island project had not received enough public input and that the RFP listed specific elements and only mentioned a public information session at the end of the plan.
Most importantly, Mr. Grover said, the park is public property and he is against “turning it over to Grasse River Heritage.”
Ms. Pynchon said that there had been several opportunities for public comment on Willow Island and that enhancements to the park had been talked about as far back as 2015.
The grant that is being used for the assessment of the park was funded in 2019, she said.
Although there have been a lot of ideas for Willow Island discussed, such as an amphitheater, nothing has been decided, Ms. Pynchon said. A consultant will be hired to assess the ideas for the park and make recommendations.
Mr. Washo asked whether it would make sense to take a step back on Willow island and have the two projects mesh together better.
“This (Willow Island) has been in the works for a number of years,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “One of the goals of our Comprehensive Plan was to enhance waterfront parks.”
No decision was made at the meeting to reapply for the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which was applied for last year unsuccessfully.
“It is an $81,000 application to try to get a study done on the river corridor,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “The question is, do we want to reapply?”
Ms. Rodriguez said the grant would fund the hiring of a consultant to do an assessment and develop a plan to make improvements to existing features and structures and to make recommendations on enhancements.
“They did not have anything bad to say about our application (last year),” Ms. Rodriguez said of comments she received from the Department of State.
Both boards agreed to study the issue in committees in the coming weeks and make a decision at regular board meetings soon.
Ms. Rodriquez said no information on this year’s Consolidated Funding has been released, but she expects to learn something by the middle of May.
