St. Lawerence County unofficial election results with 81 of 81 precincts reporting.

This is just machine count votes. Not absentee ballots.

COUNTY COURT JUDGE (Vote for 1)

Nicole M. Duvé 13,413 38.34%

Greg Storie 21’565 61.64%

TREASURER (Vote for 1)

Renee M. Cole (DEM) 18,596 99.61%

COUNTY LEGISLATOR 5TH DISTRICT (2 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Amber L. Ormasen (DEM, OG1) 702 38.83%

Harry A. Smithers, II (REP, CON, IND) 1,093 60.45%

COUNTY LEGISLATOR 10TH DISTRICT (2 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Margaret Garner Haggard (DEM, FT1) 507 66.02%

Brenda L. Spurbeck (REP, CON, IND) 259 33.27%

COUNTY LEGISLATOR 11TH DISTRICT (2 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Suzanne M. Fiacco (DEM, BUI) 989 45.85%

Chad Colbert (REP, CON, IND) 1,168 54.15%

CITY JUDGE (Vote for 1)

City of Ogdensburg

Marcia L. LeMay (DEM, REP, WOR, IND) 2,389 81.45%

Ramona Breen (CON) 544 18.55%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Canton

Rachelle L. Foster (REP, CON, IND) 1,792 71.82%

Rosemary Philips (FAJ) 701 28.1%

TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Village of Rensselaer Falls

Charles Fifield (STU) 71 47.65%

Connie McAllister (STU) 72 48.32%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of DePeyster

No candidate

SUPERVISOR (1 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Town of Fine

No candidate

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Fowler

Kim Reed (DEM) 165 18.88%

Timothy Knowlton (REP) 709 81.12%

COUNCILMAN (1 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Town of Fowler

Leo Knight, Jr. (DEM) 316 37.35%

Scott Anthony Cleveland (REP) 526 62.47%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Gouverneur

Travis E. Dann (DEM, REP) 1,473 99.93%

TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Village of Gouverneur

Troy Besaw (DEM, REP) 815 49.66%

Charles Newvine (DEM, REP) 822 50.09%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Hammond

Sonja Kocan (DEM) 179 41.06%

Rhonda R. Cazziol (HC1) 259 58.72%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Hermon

Chris Velez (REP) 330 100%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Louisville

Michael J. LeCuyer (DEM) 874 99.77%

TOWN CLERK (3 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Town of Macomb

Kathleen E. VanSant (REP, ACC) 301 99.01%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Macomb

John Ceresoli (BIG) 153 99.35%

TOWN CLERK (1 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Town of Norfolk

Jill M. Molnar (REP) 1,185 100%

TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Village of Heuvelton

Carol A. Basford (REP) 249 52.98%

Erie Jack Wood (REP) 221 47.02%

TOWN JUSTICE (Vote for 1)

Town of Parishville

Lester E. Gale, Jr. (REP) 713 99.30%

TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Village of Waddington

Benny O. Fairchild (DEM, CO2) 230 26.05%

Michael G. Miller (REP, RV1) 206 23.33%

Sean McGee (DEM) 190 21.52%

James S. Thew (REP, RV1) 254 28.77%

VILLAGE JUSTICE (2 Year Term) (Vote for 1)

Village of Massena

Diana Dufresne (DEM) 2,002 99.55%

TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Village of Massena

Francis Carvel (DEM) 1,898 48.85%

Greg Paquin (DEM) 1,942 49.99%

PROPOSAL NUMBER ONE, TOWN PROPOSITION NUMBER ONE (Vote for 1)

Should the Town Highway Superintendent be an appointed position

Yes 87 18.75%

No 377 81.25%

