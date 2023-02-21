OGDENSBURG — Another Democrat has entered the race for Ogdensburg City Council.
Michael Weaver, a retired entrepreneur and former business owner, will run for a council seat along with fellow Democrats Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley who announced last week their intentions to once again join City Council. Michael J. Tooley announced his run for mayor.
In a press release issued Monday, Mr. Weaver stated some of his intentions if elected.
“If elected I would like to work on reducing taxes, work to rebuild infrastructure, work on improving the riverfront, I would like to see an amphitheater built. These are some of the things I would like to work on if elected, bring normalcy back to council,” he said.
Mr. Weaver is currently a member of the Ogdensburg Planning Board, is on the House Committee at the Elks Lodge and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Rotary Club, where he was a former president, and the Pride and Beautification Commission.
Mr. Weaver stated that he would like to work with department heads to “hear their concerns” and “work toward a solution.” Other concerns that Mr. Weaver has are the city’s homeless and the mental health of residents.
“I am just a common man with a few ideas,” he said.
There are four seats on the City Council up for election, including mayor.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough and John A. Rishe have not made any announcements on whether they will seek second terms.
