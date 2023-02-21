Weaver joins City Council race

Michael Weaver

OGDENSBURG — Another Democrat has entered the race for Ogdensburg City Council.

Michael Weaver, a retired entrepreneur and former business owner, will run for a council seat along with fellow Democrats Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley who announced last week their intentions to once again join City Council. Michael J. Tooley announced his run for mayor.

