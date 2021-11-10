OGDENSBURG — A retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department has been arrested for allegedly stalking Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and for slashing a vehicle’s tire at his residence last week, according to Ogdensburg police.
City police say that Gerald M. Mack, age unavailable, was arrested Tuesday night for fourth-degree stalking and criminal mischief following an investigation into two reports of slashed tires the night of Nov. 3, one at the home of Mayor Skelly and another at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.
City police say that a tire was slashed on a vehicle at Skelly’s residence and another three tires were slashed on a vehicle parked at the fire station. It’s unknown at this time if Mr. Mack was allegedly involved in the fire department incident.
Lt. Mark Kearns, acting police chief, said more details will be released in a press release that would be issued.
Mayor Skelly and Mr. Mack have a history. Mr. Mack, a now retired captain, is an outspoken opponent of the mayor’s dealings with the fire department since being elected in November of 2019.
On Feb. 17, Mr. Skelly was charged with second-degree harassment by state police following an alleged physical confrontation between him and Mr. Mack on Dec. 9, 2020, the night of a special City Council meeting called to pass the city’s 2021 budget.
Mayor Skelly is alleged to have pushed Mr. Mack. Mayor Skelly will have a bench trail on his harassment charge in Fowler Town Court on Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
